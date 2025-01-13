In a brief moment during their Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown got caught reading a book on the sidelines, causing social media to explode. Between fans calling Brown out for not caring about the game, along with wondering what he was reading and why, each question got an answer from the star receiver, including his own social media post.

“This game is 90% mental and 10% physical for me,” Brown wrote on social media, following the attention he garnered with his sideline reading. “I bring it to every game and I read it between each drive. I use it to refocus and lock in, despite what may transpire in the game, good or bad. People tend to create controversy when they don’t know the truth.”

Before Brown took to social media to note why he has the book — Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life by Jim Murphy — he gave reporters a response following the Eagles' win against the Packers. He even let NFL reporter James Palmer take a look at the passage that Brown goes to, specifically.

Expand Tweet

The passages are full of important information, teaching readers ways to better understand themselves while navigating difficult circumstances. Considering Brown's public battles with mental health, this book seemingly helps the receiver stay level-headed during competition.

With so much attention surrounding Brown and the book, reporters asked the Eagles' receiver about it after the game, prompting a humble response.

“Man, it gives me a sense of peace,” Brown said. “That's a book that I bring every single game. My teammates call it ‘The Recipe'. You know, it's the first time I've heard that y'all got me on camera. But, it's not the first game.

“You know, it's got a lot of points in there. It's got a lot of mental parts about it. For me, this game is mental. I physically believe that I can do anything and everything, but I've got to make sure my mental is good. It's just something how I refresh every drive — regardless if I score a touchdown or drop a pass. I always go back to that book every drive and just re-focus. Nothing matters, nothing happened. Just re-lock back in.”

Expand Tweet

Following the Eagles' victory on Wild Card Weekend, though Brown wasn't incredibly active in the stat sheet, their main goal of going 1-0 in each week of the postseason started off strong.