The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Wild Card Weekend. Philadelphia won the NFC East this year with 14 wins and made the most of their home-field advantage with the win. Saquon Barkley was the star again, leading the Eagles with 119 rushing yards. Barkley referenced a social media post from last year when talking about the win with Fox's Erin Andrews.

“A year ago I put out a tweet when I was on my couch watching playoff football that I gotta find a way to get back in it. So, I'm just happy to be here.”

That post that Barkley referenced reads, “Nothing like playoff football! I gotta get back!!” The timestamp places his post sometime during the Bills-Steelers Wild Card Weekend matchup last season. Even in a blowout, Buffalo won that game 31-17, Barkley knew he wanted to get back in the playoffs. He did that with the Eagles on Sunday and showed why he was yearning to get back.

Barkley played in two playoff games with the New York Giants, beating the Minnesota Vikings and losing to the Eagles after the 2022 season. This was his first home playoff game and he will have another in the Divisional Round.

Saquon Barkley is the key to an Eagles Super Bowl run

The Eagles made the Super Bowl in 2022 and then won 10 of their first 11 games in 2023. Then the bottom fell out last year, losing six of their last seven to end a disappointing campaign. Bringing Barkley in this offseason was their big response to that collapse. He has put their running attack in the history books and has them two wins from the Super Bowl again.

Barkley was 100 yards short of tying Eric Dickerson's all-time rushing record this season. He became the ninth back in history to have a 2000-yard rushing season and is in serious contention for the Offensive Player of the Year award. But the playoffs are what matter most in Philadelphia and he proved he can win those games too on Sunday.

The Eagles came flying out of the gate against the Packers, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff. Barkley cracked a big run after the fumble to put them in the Red Zone. While he did not score a touchdown in this game, Barkley made plenty of impact plays like that one.

The Eagles await the results of the final two games of the weekend to know their opponent. If the Commanders beat the Buccaneers, they will get their division rivals again. If the Bucs win, they'll get the winner of the Vikings-Rams game on Monday.