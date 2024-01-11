The Eagles might be in trouble for the playoffs after AJ Brown's latest injury update.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the Super Bowl in their sights, however, it's been a tough several weeks for this organization. Not only did Jalen Hurts hurt his finger, but AJ Brown also suffered a knee injury in Week 18. Now, the franchise receives a concerning update on Brown ahead of the playoffs.

Philly released an injury report revealing which players have practiced or not on Thursday. Unfortunately, Brown did not participate in practice. For that reason, the Eagles might need to prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

Initial reports claimed AJ Brown's knee injury is not deemed serious. But it's not a great look that he's not practicing leading up to the playoffs. Even so, this doesn't technically rule him out. Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will closely monitor the superstar wide receiver before making a final decision.

The good news is, the Philly doesn't play until Monday night. So, that gives AJ Brown an extra day to bounce back from the injury. If he can't return, the Eagles will likely feature DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in the passing game.

Brown had a monster season this year. He finished the regular season with 1,456 receiving yards and seven touchdowns off of 106 receptions. Hopefully, AJ Brown is good to go, as the Eagles will need him for their playoff run. But only time will tell if he's healthy enough to play. With that said, keep an eye out for more updates regarding the superstar wide receiver, as the franchise will rule him in or out in the coming days.