Will Jalen Hurts' finger injury impact his play in the Wild Card?

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough ending to their 2023-24 regular season. The Eagles finished at 11-6 on a two-game losing streak. Still, Nick Sirianni and Philly look to make a deep playoff run. A Jalen Hurts finger injury could get in the way of the team's goals, but Sirianni has confidence in the QB's state.

Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia are not worried about Jalen Hurts' injury for the playoffs

Jalen Hurts is not one to shy away from challenges during uncomfortable times. The star QB is reportedly playing through more than a broken finger, but Coach Siranni does not believe it will be a problem. He glowed when talking about Hurts' toughness on Monday afternoon.

“I know that finger is going to be sore,” Sirianni said, per Martin Frank. The head coach said he got goosebumps when Hurts told him he was going back into Philly's Week 18 game against the Giants despite his injury.

Stunningly, the Eagles lost 27-10 to the struggling New York team. Hurts was only able to amass 55 passing yards before exiting the game. Veteran QB Marcus Mariota did what he could to tend to the storm, but the Philly offense fell short.

The Eagles will enter their Jan. 15th Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a mission. Despite their late-season struggles, Philadelphia wants to avenge their 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Coach Sirianni said, Jalen Hurts will not allow minor physical ailments to stop him from competing at his best. Hopefully, the star QB will not have to deal with too much pain as his team prepares for the postseason.