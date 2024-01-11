Eagles' Jalen Hurts provides an injury admission ahead of the NFL playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had it rough these past several weeks, however, they're in the playoffs and hope to go on a Super Bowl run. But that might be a tad difficult with star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, dealing with a finger injury. On Thursday, Hurts delivered an eye-opening admission about his situation.

As it turns out, Jalen Hurts has not thrown a football since the Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. On top of that, the Eagles' quarterback claims he probably should not have re-entered that game and that it's making his recovery time worse. But it appears Hurts is progressing well.

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says he hasn't thrown a football since suffering his finger injury on Sunday. He acknowledges that going back into the game was a bad idea physically, and the pain hurt more on Monday. ‘Everything is a challenge when you have a finger out of place.' Hurts assured that everything is progressing in the right way.”

Hopefully, Hurts is good to go for Week 1 of the NFL Playoffs. Luckily for the Eagles, they don't play until Monday night. So, Jalen Hurts has an extra day to nurse his finger injury. It really could be the difference-maker for Philadelphia against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hurts looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season before the team hit the struggle bus. The Eagles' quarterback finished the regular season with 3,858 passing yards, 605 rushing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. If Jalen Hurts is at full strength, Philadelphia will have a fighting chance against the Buccaneers on Monday night.