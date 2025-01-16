The Philadelphia Eagles are one step closer to advancing to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in full health. With their second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looming, star wideout AJ Brown returned to practice from a minor knee injury scare.

After missing the previous practice, Brown took the field on Thursday for one of the team's final practices of the week. He was seen testing his knee in footwork drills in a video from ESPN's Tim McManus.

Expand Tweet

Brown's previous practice absences were largely due to injury management and never truly threatened his status for the divisional round. After missing practice on Wednesday, he told reporters he would be on the field on Thursday.

Brown is on track to face the Rams one week after posting a statistical dud against the Green Bay Packers. While the team cruised in a 22-10 victory, the Eagles star recorded just one catch for 10 yards. He raised eyebrows on social media for being caught reading a book on the sidelines during the game. The modest output was especially disappointing considering Green Bay's top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, missed the game with a knee injury.

With Brown's return from injury, the team's only concern is starting tight end Dallas Goedert, who remains out with an illness. Goedert did not practice on Thursday and has one more session left in the week to make a potential return.

Eagles WR AJ Brown's injury issues in 2024

Despite being on track to face the Rams in the second round of the playoffs, Brown has dealt with a myriad of injury issues for the Eagles in 2024. His constant struggles resulted in tying a career-low 13 games played in the regular season.

Brown's limited time on the field resulted in just 1,079 receiving yards. While a stellar mark for most players, those numbers are a significant decrease from his previous two years in Philadelphia. Scheme changes certainly played a factor in Brown's decreased production, but he was on track to match his previous results had it not been for his four absences.

Against the Rams, Brown has a better chance to produce. The 27-year-old gets targeted against man coverage significantly more than he does against zone defenses. The Rams deploy man-to-man schemes at a higher rate than the Packers, who are one of the league's most zone-reliant defenses. Los Angeles is also dealing with an injury to starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who left the Wild Card matchup and did not return.