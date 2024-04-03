While CJ Gardner-Johnson is set on coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles, he still has some qualms with his previous team. More specifically, how certain members of the Dan Campbell-led Detroit Lions do not immerse themselves in the local community. The other was the fact that some fans were very quick to turn on him after his NFL Free Agency decision. No one was safe from his wrath on social media as he pointed out what was wrong in the team and fanbase's culture one by one.
Lions get called out
CJ Gardner-Johnson blasted the Lions fans first. He certainly did not appreciate that they just trashed what they went through. After all, he just simply got a better offer from the Eagles.
“Lions fans are quick to turn! But ima hush,” he wrote in a deleted post on X.
The former safety for Dan Campbell's squad even emphasized how well he was treated back when he still played for the Lions. Despite just being on a one-year deal worth $8 million, CJ Gardner-Johnson still loved going around to meet with the locals. He had developed a soft spot for them. It looks like he's wondering where the love is after NFL Free Agency.
“City legend though, definitely can ask any East side or West side resident! So quick playing on my name ‘fans,” he declared.
Moreover, he also did not like the fact that a vast majority of the Lions players did not show love to their community. Only Jameson Williams was safe from the criticism that he had loaded up.
“Tired of these Detroit fans. Let’s set the record straight. ONLY ME & @bigsgjamo had the streets of Detroit behind us. All the other guys on the team were scared to go outside to kick it with the city,” Gardner-Johnson indicated in his Instagram story.
A change of scenery with the Eagles
While the Lions' collective goal of making it as far as the NFC Championship game was reached, Gardner-Johnson's personal performance indicators were not. He was on a one-year deal. This was to prove that giving him a long-term contract and bigger cash would be worth it. However, his performance spoke for itself.
He suffered a pectoral injury which meant that he was only available for three games. This was the lowest amount of matchups he played in a single season. The numbers and impact on the field were also not great. He only managed to get 17 tackles with 16 of them being solo takedowns. It was the first season in his career that he did not register a tackle for loss. This was also the second time that he didn't notch a sack.
The pass defense and coverage were still elite. Gardner-Johnson recorded three successful passes defended and even grabbed an interception straight out of the air for the Lions. This upside along with the former bond he had with the Eagles could be very well why an offer was given to him in NFL Free Agency.
An uptick in his production can be expected and maybe even a Super Bowl with how their squad is constructed.