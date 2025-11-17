The Chicago Bears and their fans are savoring their first-place status in the NFC North. On Sunday, they eked past the Minnesota Vikings 19-17 to go 7-3. Furthermore, they have the second-best record in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles and the LA Rams, who are 8-2.

Speaking of the Eagles, the Bears got a bit of help from the defending Super Bowl champions to get them to first place, per Dan Katz of Barstool Sports. The Eagles defeated the Packers, Lions, and Vikings. Conversely, the Bears soundly defeated the Commanders, Giants, and Cowboys.

“The alliance is complete. The Bears are in first place. Thank you Eagles.” Katz said on X.

One hand washed the other. As a result, fans are ecstatic about the alliance both teams had inadvertently formed.

“The Chicago bears and Philadelphia eagles alliance is the greatest thing to ever happen in the history of BALL. It will be studied in all of the Ivy League college. Kings of the north and kings of the east.”

Rome Odunze szn posted on X.

“Bears Eagles allegiance is pretty awesome” Kyle Long of CBS Sports posted on X.

Whether it is luck or because they are really good, there is no denying that Chicago is for real.

The last time the Chicago Bears were in first place was 2018

Seven years ago, the Bears finished the season in first place in the NFC North. They finished with a 12-4 record before losing in the Wild Card to, ironically enough, the Eagles.

At the time, they were coached by Matt Nagy before Ben Johnson came and helped turn things around—also, they picked Mitch Trubisky as their starting QB before Caleb Williams. Plus, current Bears kicker Cairo Santos, who converted the game-winning field goal on Sunday, was with the New York Jets.

Next Sunday, the Bears will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, they will face their partner in crime, the Eagles, on Black Friday.