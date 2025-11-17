The Philadelphia Eagles were able to get a big win against the Detroit Lions, but they suffered an injury to one of their key offensive linemen, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Eagles OT Lane Johnson, one of the game’s best, suffered a Lisfranc sprain Sunday, per me and Mike Garafolo. He’s out the next 4-6 weeks because of the foot injury, but will seek a second opinion and more tests. This likely lands him on IR, but belief is not season-ending,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news is that Johnson won't miss the rest of the season, and he should be able to come back later in the year. The other good news is that the Eagles should be able to withstand a few games without Johnson, though he is the leader of the offensive line. The depth they have will be key, and Jalen Hurts has the ability to make quick decisions with the football if he has to.

With Johnson coming out of the game against the Lions, they were still able to execute to get the win at the end. The Eagles have found themselves in positions this season where they had to face adversity, and more times than not, they've answered the call.

The defense is playing some of its best ball right now, and they're the reason why they've been so successful throughout all the noise surrounding the team. The offense has been the side that's been shaky, but they're able to make just enough plays to walk out with the wins.

Through all of the outside noise, the Eagles are 8-2 and sitting atop the NFC.