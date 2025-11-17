Nov 17, 2025 at 12:24 AM ET

Despite a subpar showing, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to hack out a win over the Detroit Lions, 16-9, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles improved to 8-2 and continued to stay on track in their title defense.

A critical call happened with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was trying to defend Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown on fourth down when the former was whistled for pass interference before the ball sailed out of bounds.

Many deemed that it could've gone the opposite way, as Brown pushed off Ya-Sin.

Even NFL commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't agree with the referees, expressing it quite clearly on the broadcast, as heard in the video posted by NFL reporter Ali Meirov.

“This is an awful DPI to end the game. You can't let this happen. Ridiculous. Could argue that's OPI on AJ Brown,” added Meirov in the caption.

This is an awful DPI to end the game. You can't let this happen. Ridiculous. Could argue that's OPI on AJ Brown. pic.twitter.com/4u6ZlQrE22 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2025

The Lions were called for an eight-yard penalty, practically sealing their doom.

Fans also echoed Collinsworth's exasperation with the crucial call favoring the Eagles.

“Can’t let the NFL darlings lose,” said @PlayoffWard.

Article Continues Below

“Kind of funny how we all can see it’s a wrong call and just nobody can do a damn thing about it,” added @ShoutoutKG.

“It’s insane that the NFL Command Center can’t just buzz the refs and say, ‘Hey, that’s wrong, pick up the flag,'” wrote @AustinPlanet.

“Worst call of the year by far. Not even close,” posted @onepridenation.

“PLEASE make pass interference reviewable again for the love of God,” pleaded @LordOfIndiana.

With the loss, the Lions fell to 6-4, dropping them to third place in the NFC North.

What do you think of the game-ending call?