Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently trying to retool their roster in the wake of last season's epic collapse down the stretch, which resulted in a drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. The Eagles' once-vaunted defense fell off of a cliff down the stretch (as did their offense), with some even claiming that Sirianni should be put on the hot seat despite guiding the team to the Super Bowl a year before.
Speaking of that Super Bowl run, it appears that the Eagles are looking to bring back some familiar faces from that epic run.
“Eagles are signing Safety/Nickel Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to a 3 year deal worth up to $33 million max value. His agents Kevin Conner & Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt confirmed the deal. Back to Philly,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Despite dealing with injuries, CJ Gardner-Johnson played an immense role on that Eagles' run to the Super Bowl back in the 2022-23 season, including making several big plays in the big game itself. Gardner-Johnson spent last year as a member of the Detroit Lions, but playing time was scarce for the 26-year-old as he dealt with an injury suffered before the start of the year.
With the talented safety now back healthy and ready to go, the Eagles will hope that he provides the same boost to their defensive backfield that he did two years ago.