Kirby Air Riders features over 20 playable characters, many of which you need to get by unlocking them. However, not everyone knows how to unlock all Air Riders or who they even are. Therefore, we decided to create this guide on how to get all characters in Kirby Air Riders for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get All Characters in Kirby Air Riders?

Firstly, unlocking characters in Kirby Air Riders is slightly more complicated than it sounds. Overall, the game features four different modes:

Air Ride

Road Trip

City Trial

Top Ride

However, depending on the character, you may have one or several ways of unlocking them. For example, Kirby, King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee are available by default. But you can unlock alternate colors for them by completing certain checklist missions in certain modes.

When you unlock a character, you have access to them in every mode. So why do some characters have multiple checklist missions? Because completing those gives you access to an alternate color for the character. We'll go over it a bit more, but here's the list of all characters you can get.

Kirby Air Ride – Finish without crashing into any walls Top Ride – Win on Flower (Map) without getting any copy abilities in a single race City Trial – Defeat a Rider while shrunken down

King Dedede Air Ride – Win a race with a course, rider, and machine set to random Road Trip – Clear a Treasure hunt challenge City Trial – Get 80 points in a single Gourmet Race match

Meta Knight Air Ride – On Nebula Belt, finish a lap without crashing into a wall twice Top Ride – Complete a lap on Nova without attacking another rider

Bandana Waddle Dee Road Trip – Clear Top Ride challenges 3 times City Trial – Destroy two boxes within the first 30 seconds of a match

Waddle Dee Road Trip – Defeat 30 Riders during City Trial Challenges

Waddle Doo Air Ride – Complete Floria Fields (Laps) without crashing into any enemies Top Ride – Hit a Rider with a Course Quaker

Chef Kawasaki Air Ride – On Mount Amberfalls, Eat the onigiri from the teahouse Road Trip – Clear Air Ride challenges 3 times

Knuckle Joe Road Trip – Power up all stats to 1 or higher City Trial – steal a machine that another rider is actively driving

Gooey Top Ride – Win after getting swept up in the Tornado on Air 3 times City Trial – Score 2,000 Points in a single match of Skydive I

Cappy Top Ride – Using the Warp Star machine on Flower, complete a lap within 0:30:00. City Trial – Clear without getting any power-down items

Starman Top Ride – On Crystalline Fissure, complete 4 laps in the lead position City Trial – Fall for 6 seconds after boosting only once

Magolor Top Ride – Send the same driver flying twice with the Drill Driver City Trial – Enter every secret room

Susie Air Ride – Perform a perfect landing 5 times in a single race Road Trip – Hit 3 enemies with a single attack

Rick Top Ride – Win on Mountain with at least 5 seconds between you and the 2nd place rider Road Trip – Enter the Shop 3 times

Rocky Top Ride – Use 30 items Road Trip – Open a treasure chest on the road

Scarfy Air Ride – Defeat an enemy Scarfy on Waveflow Waters without making it mad City Trial – Destroy a rider's machine within the first 30 seconds

Lololo & Lalala Air Ride – On Crystalline Fissure (Laps), finish within 3:30:00 Road Trip – Defeat 10 riders on star-type machines (i.e. Warp Star, Compact Star, etc).

Marx Air Ride – In Free Run, complete an entire lap without driving below 19mph Road Trip – Spend 300,000 Road Miles

Daroach Air Ride – Defeat the special enemy, Gemaine Top Ride – Win after lapping 1 Rider

Taranza Air Ride – In Beanstalk Park (Time) ride for 5,489 yards City Trial – Win a short race

Noir Dedede Road Trip – Defeat the Final True Boss in Road Trip



Why You Should Get Every Character in Kirby Air Riders

Overall, every character can use Copy Abilities. But each character in Air Riders possesses their own special ability.

For example, Daroach from Squeak Squad can actually steal other copy abilities. Meanwhile, Pink Kirby comes with a sword slash attack that damages all nearby enemies. Each character comes with different abilities that can be charged up and used during a race.

Overall, that includes all characters in Kirby Air Riders and how you can unlock them. We wish you the best of luck in getting everyone so you can just enjoy the game. Furthermore, we'll continue to update the list as we find any new possible ways of unlocking characters.

