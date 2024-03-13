On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles raised eyebrows across the NFL landscape when it was announced that star free agent safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was a key member of the team's Super Bowl run in 2022, would be returning to the franchise on a new three-year contract in free agency. The news regarding Gardner-Johnson was originally reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, and the 26-year-old figures to provide an immediate boost to an Eagles defensive backfield that struggled mightily toward the end of the 2023-24 season, which culminated in an embarrassing Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the news was announced on Tuesday, CJ Gardner-Johnson himself took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to share his two-word reaction to the news.
“Flying home,” wrote Johnson, alongside an emoji of an Eagle.
Gardner-Johnson wasn't able to register much playing time as a member of the Lions last year after he suffered a leg injury before the season began. He also struggled with some injury troubles during his tenure with the Eagles, but was able to stay on the field long enough during his time in Philadelphia to become a key member of the team's 2023-24 vaunted defensive unit, which as previously mentioned resulted in a trip to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles will now look to continue to reshape their roster in this free agency period ahead of next month's NFL Draft.