Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job just eight days before Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles’ fans might not be thrilled with the timeline of the Colts’ coaching search and Shane Steichen’s latest interview, which is set for Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator will have to dedicate time toward Indianapolis that could be spent game-planning for the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to win a championship.

The bye week between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl gives Steichen and the Eagles adequate time to prepare for the Chiefs. It’s an annual occurrence for coordinators to interview for head coaching positions when their teams are in the playoffs. But the Eagles would be better served if their top offensive assistant could focus on stopping Patrick Mahomes instead of the Colts’ potential outlook for the 2023 season.

There have been some calls for the league to suspend head coaching interviews until after the Super Bowl.

Steichen has become one of the NFL’s hottest head coaching candidates amid the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Philadelphia ranked third in total offense and points scored during the regular season, while Jalen Hurts emerged as an MVP candidate. The Eagles have scored 69 points in two playoff games.

It’s Shane Steichen’s second interview with the Colts, though the Eagles might know anytime soon if they’ll need a new offensive coordinator. Indianapolis might wait until after the Super Bowl to hire a new head coach.

The Colts are still in the middle of an exhaustive coaching search. Frank Reich was fired in November and Jeff Saturday finished out the season as the Colts interim head coach. After interviewing 14 candidates, Indianapolis has moved onto a second round of interviews with half of those coaches.

Now, there’s even talk of the Colts doing a third set of interviews.