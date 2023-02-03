Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win, it would be Graham’s second Super Bowl title with Philadelphia. Graham opened up about what the Eagles’ first title meant to him and how it changed his mentality entering Philly’s matchup with the Chiefs, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Graham was a crucial piece of the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He registered Philadelphia’s only sack and came away with two quarterback hits. That victory gave the Eagles their first Super Bowl title. For Graham, it was much more than touchdowns and tackles.

“It changed my life,” Graham said of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win.

Since being drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Brandon Graham has spent his entire career with Philadelphia. He has racked up 451 tackles – 116 for a loss – 140 quarterback hits, 21 forced fumbles and 70 sacks during his 13-year career. He has the fourth most sacks in Eagles’ franchise history.

When Philadelphia won their first Super Bowl in 2017, all of Graham’s NFL dreams came true. The game cemented Graham as an NFL champion and gave him a championship ring that no one could ever take away.

Now, Graham and the Eagles are looking for another. Philadelphia is in for a tough battle with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. But Graham is hungry for a title and hungry to change his life once again for the better.