The Philadelphia Eagles are surviving a turbulent start to the 2024 NFL season. Injuries have piled up on offense, but the Eagles have still managed to earn a 2-1 record. If Philadelphia can figure out how to score more points in the red zone, then they will be as good as gold.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert spoke about the team's red zone woes on a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Last year we kind of spiraled out of control, went downhill,” Goedert said. “Spent the offseason getting it fixed up. Obviously got Saquon, waiting for AJ to get back so our offense can get clicking to the way it always is. You know it’s really exciting, we’ve got to continue to beat the blitz and just do the things like take care of the football. We’ve been turning it over too much and then score points in the red zone, that’s big in this league.”

Goedert admitting that turnovers are a problem points a finger at QB Jalen Hurts in a way. Hurts is responsible for five of the team's six turnovers, coming from four interceptions and a lost fumble.

“Yeah, just kick some field goals,” McAfee said.

“Get points when we can,” Goedert replied.

“Jake Elliott needs to go talk to Sirianni like, you can give ma couple layups, I could take a couple layups in there,” McAfee said.

McAfee tried to get a reaction from Goedert over criticism towards Nick Sirianni, who has hurt his team by electing not to kick easy field goals in the red zone this season.

Sirianni will have to adjust his strategy, otherwise he may be replaced after the season.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley dishes on advantage of Kellen Moore running the offense

Saquon Barkley is happy that Kellen Moore is with the Eagles.

Barkley spoke about Moore's influence on Philadelphia's offense during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

“The beauty of having Kellen on the sideline is he has a better feel for the game. He can get a feel for the game,” Barkley said. “Sometimes you’re in the game and you get in that zone, you’re flowing right. You look to the sideline or you're over there, you can let him know like this is what I see, this is what I like, and this is what I don’t like. You can have those conversations and it can get changed right there.”

Barkley is thriving in Philadelphia, so it makes complete sense that he is happy with Kellen Moore. Barkley's next step is to gain more chemistry with QB Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles will face the Buccaneers in Week 4 with a chance to get revenge for last year's playoff defeat.