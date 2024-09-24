The Philadelphia Eagles came away with a 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 to move to 2-1 on the season, but that does not mean that head coach Nick Sirianni is not still taking heat for his decisions, as former Eagles player Chris Long voiced in an appearance on the Scoop City podcast. Long specifically talked about fourth-down decisions.

“My point is we are all of a sudden above taking three points in games that are going to be defensive battles,” Chris Long said on Scoop City. “They're going to be about possessions and I just thought in those situations it was a better time early in the Atlanta game and early in the New Orleans game to take points. I like Nick, I think Nick has done a good job, no really I do, right now he's kinda under a microscope because of the decisions he's making. He's not even calling the game. So that's my thing you got to own the feeling of the flow of the game.”

The Eagles had many blunders in the game against the Saints, and if they did not pull out the win in the end, the criticism would have gotten really loud.

Chris Long believes Nick Sirianni needs to adjust to 2024 Eagles roster

The Eagles fanbase is not very forgiving, and after last season's collapse, combined with the concerns regarding the team this season have Sirianni under fire. Long is mainly pointing out that his team in 2024 is different than the one he had in 2022, which made the Super Bowl.

“I'd give him a mirror, look in it, this is not the same team, certainly it wasn't yesterday, that went to the Super Bowl two years ago, where you're going to score 40 points a game,” Long said. “You have to sometimes lay up. And when you've got Saquon Barkley, sometimes you have to give him the damn ball, any three-yard gain can turn into 70.”

The Eagles might not have a choice when it comes to giving the ball to Saquon Barkley due to the injuries to their other skill players. AJ Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury that might keep him out for a while longer, while DeVonta Smith is in concussion protocol after a brutal hit during the Saints game. Right tackle Lane Johnson also left Sunday's game.

If all of those players are out this upcoming week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Barkley will undoubtedly have a heavy workload, along with tight end Dallas Goedert.