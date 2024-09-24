It hasn’t always looked pretty for the Philadelphia Eagles through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but there is an obvious bright spot to their 2-1 start. Running back Saquon Barkley made his presence known from the jump and is dominating opponents weekly in his first season with the Eagles.

Along with Barkley, Philadelphia has a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. Though it's a small sample size, Barkley's enjoying his time in a Moore-led offense. He discussed what makes the play-caller unique in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday.

“The beauty of having Kellen on the sideline is he has a better feel for the game. He can get a feel for the game,” Barkley said. “Sometimes you’re in the game and you get in that zone, you’re flowing right. You look to the sideline or you're over there, you can let him know like this is what I see, this is what I like, and this is what I don’t like. You can have those conversations and it can get changed right there.”

After scoring 34 points in their Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles combined for 36 over their next two games. Barkley thriving is a blessing for Philly, but more than a few people in the building likely want to see Kellen Moore's chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts improve.

While that remains another topic for discussion, the Eagles are making it a point to use Barkley as a workhorse. After all, you don’t give a running back over $12 million per year to give him a dozen touches a game.

Barkley, Eagles a match made in heaven

For years Saquon Barkley was stuck behind an incompetent New York Giants offensive line. It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see how well he's playing behind an elite O-line like the Eagles. His numbers through three games are still unbelievable.

Barkley has 351 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, both of which lead the NFL. He's averaging 117 yards per game and has 73 total touches, those too are good enough for the league lead. His 5.6 yards per attempt is the highest of his career. Barkley averaged five per carry during his rookie season.

This past Sunday, Barkley showed how important he is to Philadelphia's success with a monster performance against the New Orleans Saints. He rushed 17 times for 147 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. That included a 65-yard TD run and the game-winning score with a minute left to secure a 15-12 win for the Eagles.

Eagles fans hope this is only the beginning of a legendary tenure in the backfield for Saquon Barkley. Philly hasn’t had an elite running back since LeSean McCoy, but Barkley is fitting right in and proving he is among the best offensive players in football.

There is still a long way to go, but Barkley is making a case to be AP Offensive Player of the Year. No Eagles player has ever won the award. Barkley is the current betting favorite according to most sportsbooks.