Darius Slay has made it clear that he has not asked for a trade away from the Philadelphia Eagles and that he hopes to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

While Slay did not deny that the Eagles gave his agent permission to seek a trade, the veteran cornerback emphasized that he didn’t ask to be traded. The 32-year-old furthered that it’s simply part of the NFL’s business side.

Slay is due for a new contract this offseason, but clearly, the two sides have not made much progress in that regard. A number of players have since tried to recruit the star CB after news of a potential trade surfaced–with the likes of New England Patriots’ Matthew Judon and Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons making their pitches–but Slay noted that he remains hopeful to return to Philly.

“I know what’s going on. I hear the rumors. I hear everything. I see everything all over the globe, all over the internet, and I just want my fans to know Slay did not ask to be traded,” Slay said on his podcast, per NBC Sports.

“But this is part of the business. There’s no bad blood against neither one of us, me or [General Manager] Howie [Roseman]. None of that. We all good, great understanding. It’s just the business part of it. A lot of guys go up for trades, you know. They got a lot of money involved in this situation, so it’s nothing big, nothing too serious. It’s just part of the business, man.

Darius Slay didn’t really commit to the Eagles, pointing out that while he wants to be an Eagle, he won’t have any issue if he does end up somewhere else.