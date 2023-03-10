Coming off of a run to the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to keep most of their roster together for the next season. After all, this squad went toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the league. However, an important member of their defense could be leaving soon. Darius Slay, the Eagles’ star cornerback, has been given permission to seek a trade, per Dianna Russini.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle.”

Slay was part of the dominant Eagles defense that propelled them to the top seed in the NFC. The multi-time Pro Bowl cornerback anchored the secondary of Philly, along with other stars like CJ Gardner-Johnson. Slay is due for a new contract this offseason, and based on this report, it seems like the talks are steadily getting out of control.

The Eagles are in danger of losing a big chunk of their Super Bowl core, either due to free agency, retirement, or other factors. The offensive core will likely remain stable (Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith, and AJ Brown are still under contract for the next year). However, the defense and the offensive line might be taking some big hits in the offseason.

If Slay does request a trade, expect teams to be ringing up the Eagles’ front office to inquire about the star cornerback. Darius Slay is still one of the better defenders in the league, and is able to make plays when he’s called upon. We’ll see if Philly can convince the CB to stay.