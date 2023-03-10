Well, well, well, it seems that the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster will look much different next season. Star cornerback Darius Slay has been granted permission to seek for a trade elsewhere. Philly is trying their best to keep Slay in town, but teams will definitely look to poach Slay. Sensing blood in the water, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is already trying to recruit Darius Slay.

@bigplay24slay I promise no drop off at pass rusher!!! https://t.co/ck47bkuWu4 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 10, 2023

The Cowboys already have one of the best up-and-coming CBs in the league in Trevon Diggs. The All-Pro corner could learn a lot of tricks from the veteran Slay. Having two elite shut-down corners would also open up more opportunities for Micah Parsons to terrorize the quarterback. If this ever happens, the league might be doomed.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, getting Darius Slay from the Eagles is just probably a pipe dream. Dallas is probably Philly’s number one rival, at least in the NFL. It’s unlikely for Howie Roseman to trade his star cornerback to their most hated rival, even for any price. In fact, perhaps the only time Roseman would consider trading Slay to Dallas if they get Micah Parsons in return.

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back after yet another disappointing end to their season. They were able to break their curse this season, knocking out Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. However, they once again ran into the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The result was an ugly game that ended in worse fashion than last year.

Perhaps Slay might be one of the pieces they need to capture that elusive Super Bowl. Now if only Jerry Jones could convince Roseman that that’s a good idea…