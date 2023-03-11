News travels quickly in the NFL, and top players often recognize other stars with a notable Tweet. That is the case with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, who asked his team to give Eagles cornerback Darius Slay strong consideration when it comes to making a trade.

After it was reported that the Eagles had given Slay permission to seek a trade, Judon made a clear statement — and he did it with just one word and an emoji. Judon simply retweeted the information, with the word “Patriots” above the information and a face with the hand under the chin emoji.

Judon has been around long enough to know that the personnel department is not his domain and head coach Bill Belichick is the man who is ultimately in charge of nearly every acquisition. But he wants his team to give strong consideration to bringing one of the best cover corners in the NFL onboard.

Matthew Judon is a player with quite a bit of stature after earning a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of the past 4 seasons. The linebacker had a remarkable season with 60 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback pressures in 2022. He also had 3 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Slay is also a Pro Bowl performer, as he earned that honor for the 5th time in his career. The Eagles cornerback had 55 tackles, 3 interceptions and 14 passes defensed as the Philadelphia defense had a brilliant season before losing the Super Bowl to Kansas City.

Slay did not have a forced fumble or fumble recovery in 2022, but he had 2 recoveries in 2021 and returned them both for touchdowns.