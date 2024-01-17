Dawn Staley claps back at Warren Sapp

Until now, the postgame frenzy continues following the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Plenty of fans are still talking about the Eagles' sudden fall from grace despite their strong start to the regular season. However, one Philly supporter continues to take pride in her favorite team: Dawn Staley.

The head coach for South Carolina women's basketball has been known to wear her favorite team's apparel even while coaching from the sidelines. However, following the conclusion of South Carolina's Monday game, NFL legend Warren Sapp called out Staley on X (Twitter).

“Hey coach, leave your fandom at home and not courtside. #BucsNation,” Sapp said, posting a picture of Staley wearing green.

“Sure can't. Go birds for life!” Staley responded.

Sapp has played for the Bucs throughout most of his career and even had his jersey retired by the team so it definitely makes sense why he would be on a postgame high. With Tampa Bay, Sapp managed to win a Super Bowl and a Defensive Player of the Year Award. Additionally, he appeared in seven Pro Bowl selections representing the Bucs.

As for Staley, her favorite NFL team may not have made it past the Wild Card round, but at least her South Carolina squad is currently the number-one team in women's college basketball. The Gamecocks are now 16-0 overall with a 4-0 Southeastern Conference record.

Through the ups and downs, Dawn Staley will always be expressive in her support for the Eagles — and no amount of NFL greats can tell her otherwise.