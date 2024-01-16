The Gamecocks crush Kentucky 98-36, stay undefeated with Ashlyn Watkins' sensational dunk.

Just a few hours after receiving praise from Vice President Kamala Harris for an impressive season, coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team, ranked No. 1 nationally, continued their unbeaten streak. On Monday, the Gamecocks triumphed with an impressive 98-36 victory over Kentucky. The 62-point margin win marked their 50th consecutive victory at home, maintaining their status as the only remaining undefeated team in women's college basketball.

South Carolina, under Staley's guidance, showcased their well-coordinated team play. The player chemistry was evident as six of them scored in double figures, including Kamilla Cardoso, Te-Hina Paopao, Raven Johnson, Ashlyn Watkins, Tessa Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

“They are connected,” Staley said, as reported by Payton Titus of The State. “They have great chemistry … They have a really good understanding of what needs to happen out there on the floor.”

Ashlyn Watkins, a sophomore, received a standing ovation from the home crowd after an impressive dunk, the second of her career and a historic feat for the program.

“I got this steal, and I was like, ‘Why not try it?’ ” Watkins said. “It meant a lot to me, especially doing it here in Columbia … I’m from Columbia, so just doing it for the FAMs and doing it for my family and my friends — everybody that came to support me at this game.”

Before Watkins, Tennessee's Parker and LSU's Sylvia Fowles were the last SEC players to dunk in a game – both played from 2004 to 2008. Fowles had one dunk during her college career, whereas Parker had two. Additionally, Michelle Snow from Tennessee notched three dunks during her tenure from 1998 to 2002.

Cardoso's performance was also a highlight. Despite scoring less than usual, she displayed an aggressive play style, contributing 12 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks ad three assists. Freshmen Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson impressed with their three-point shooting, contributing to the team's near-record for made triples and 3-point shooting percentage.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks now have a five-day break before facing Texas A&M on Sunday in College Station. After A&M, South Carolina is slated to face LSU, Vanderbilt and Auburn.