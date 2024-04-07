Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made a unique appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40, donning Luchador masks in a departure from their usual Philadelphia Eagles helmets. Eagles' icons Kelce, a six-time All-Pro who retired in March, and four-time All-Pro right tackle Johnson jumped the guard rail at Lincoln Financial Field to aid Rey Mysterio and Andrade against Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.
In a flurry of chaos, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson stormed into the ring during the match, donning midnight Eagles green luchador masks. Dominik Mysterio, armed with a chair, found it snatched away by Johnson then Kelce tossed Dominik toward a ring post before hurling him back into the ring.
“Who the hell… look at the size of these guys!” one commentator said.
Removing their masks, they climbed the top rope to the roaring cheers of the stadium where they had played together for 11 seasons, presenting a burly offensive linemen's take on a 1980s tag team. Kelce and Johnson then removed their shirts to more cheers from the crowd.
The event announcers celebrated the reveal of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, calling Kelce the greatest center of all time and recognizing Johnson as a world-champion tackle.
“I've never seen luchadors look the size of a Mack truck,” one announcer said.
“Welcome to WrestleMania 40 Philadelphia Eagles,” said another.
As they left, Kelce and Johnson interacted with fans, shaking hands and exchanging high-fives.
NFL enthusiasts might recall a video featuring Kelce in a luchador mask celebrating his brother Travis' Super Bowl LVIII victory with the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.
Kelce assumed the bulk of the physicality as he no longer has to prioritize maintaining his health for the upcoming 2024 season.
At 33 years old, Johnson, an offensive tackle, is gearing up for his 12th NFL season with the Eagles this coming fall.
Background on the WWE father-and-son match
A year ago, Rey and Dominik Mysterio had a showdown, marking only the second father-son match in WrestleMania history. Despite their ongoing feud, one of The Master of the 619's most significant allies has now turned into a fierce adversary since then.
Santos Escobar, once part of the Latino World Order, assisted Rey in defeating Dominik at WrestleMania 39. However, their alliance deteriorated gradually and completely fell apart after Crown Jewel in November.
In a bout for the United States Championship involving Rey and Logan Paul, Escobar placed brass knuckles on the ring apron which led Paul to use them to defeat Rey and secure the championship.
Initially appearing as an accident, Santos Escobar's actions with the brass knuckles during the United States Championship match were brought into question by LWO member Carlito on SmackDown. Escobar's subsequent attack on Carlito and Rey revealed his true intentions.
Escobar's actions resulted in Rey Mysterio sustaining a knee injury that sidelined him for months. During Rey's absence, Escobar left LWO and reformed Legado del Fantasma with Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez from his NXT days.
Also in that time, Dragon Lee emerged as a supporter of the LWO, standing up for his idol alongside Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Rey's comeback in March paved the way for a showdown against Escobar on SmackDown's March 22 episode.
An unidentified masked wrestler assisted Escobar in winning the match, later revealed to be Dominik Mysterio. Rey then challenged Escobar and Dominik to a tag team match at WrestleMania, enlisting Dragon Lee as his partner and inducting him into the LWO.
Lee suffered a backstage attack at SmackDown, dashing his WrestleMania plans. Andrade joined the LWO and took Lee's place in the match.
Everything came to a tipping point at WrestleMania where Rey, Andrade, Kelce, and Johnson had the final laugh.