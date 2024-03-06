Few Philadelphia athletes were or are as beloved as Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce. After his legendary retirement speech on Monday, Kelce again sent a message to Eagles fans on the latest New Heights Podcast.
Kelce said that he is going out at a time when the Eagles could and should be really good. The longtime center thinks Philly will have a bounceback season in 2024.
“The one thing that I’m disappointed about retiring right now is that I’m retiring when the Eagles had potentially the biggest collapse in the history of the organization,” Kelce said. “The reason why I say I’m upset about that is that I really truly think the Eagles are going to ball out next year.”
The Eagles finished the 2023 regular season with an 11-6 record but closed out the year losing six of their last seven games, including a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. There is still loads of talent on the roster though and Kelce mentioned the new coordinators – Kellen Moore (offensive) and Vic Fangio (defensive) – as difference makers for the Eagles.
“I just really think there’s going to be one hell of a bounce back from the Philadelphia Eagles next year and it really pains me that you know,” Kelce said. “I’ll be a part of it in some way. I’m still going to help out in anyway I can but I’m also going to be doing other things, I’m not going to be on the field doing it with those guys.”
Eagles without Kelce
The Eagles will play without Jason Kelce for the first time since 2010 in 2024, which will probably be a weird feeling and sight to the players and fans.
Kelce said he will remain around the team and organization, but the Eagles surely will miss his presence on the field. Along with being one of the best outspoken leaders in the league, Kelce was also still one of the best centers and linemen in the NFL last season. He's not necessarily retiring at his peak, but there's few linemen that can match the overall value Jason Kelce brings to the table on and off the field.
Kelce was a six-time first-team All-Pro and earned those honors in each of his last three seasons. A first ballot Hall of Fame player for sure, it will be incredible to see how Kelce tops this retirement speech when he talks wearing a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio in five years.
Jason Kelce is a generational player, in both talent and personality. It will be hard for any Philly athlete to match the relationship Kelce has with the city's fanbase. He is one of them and easily blends in with the Philadelphia faithful.
He will no doubt be attending Eagles games in the future and will probably be pulling his hair out while doing so. The Eagles have some decisions to make over the next few months to gear up for the 2024 season, including who will take over for Kelce as Philly's starting center.
It will be hard to replace Jason Kelce, but the Eagles will have to do what they can to get past his absence in 2024 and beyond.