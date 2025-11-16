The Philadelphia Eagles might have a 7-2 record this season, but that doesn't mean that all is well in Philly. Far from it, actually: the Birds have been in the headlines due to their dysfunctional offense. Most of the headlines center around the dissatisfaction of their wide receivers, with AJ Brown being the most disgruntled.

There's plenty to blame for the Eagles' struggles on offense this season. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and quarterback Jalen Hurts have been the suspects. Former NFL MVP Kurt Warner points towards Hurts' inability to get Brown the ball as the primary reason for the latter's frustrations with the offense.

“Our guy @kurt13warner followed this segment up with a real good look at some explosive plays to Brown that were there to be had but Hurts didn’t get it to him,” Mike Garofolo posted on X. “Kurt explained a competitor like Brown wants to make those plays, win or lose, which has been Brown’s stance.”

Dianna Russini reports a similar sentiment for her article in The Athletic. There, she notes that several people within the Eagles believe that Hurts has hesitated to go for riskier but more explosive plays.

Article Continues Below

“After doing some digging and asking people inside the Eagles building, it was explained that multiple offensive players have grown frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ approach this season, particularly against zone coverage,” Russini wrote. “They believe he’s become hesitant in tight windows, leaning on checkdowns or scrambles instead of trusting what’s open downfield.”

The Eagles have attempted the third-least passes in the NFL this season. When you have playmakers like Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, you want them to get the ball to get the offense going. Philly's offense has been somehow working despite the dysfunction, but it's hard to see an offense that looks this anemic winning it all again.

Perhaps the bye week has given Hurts renewed confidence to give it to his best receivers. They take on the Detroit Lions in Week 11.