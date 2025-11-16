The Philadelphia Eagles are in a delicate situation with A.J. Brown. The veteran wide receiver has not been shy about voicing his discontent with his lack of targets this season. It appears his tactics worked so well that they drew the attention of Philadelphia's owner.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie met with Brown during practice this week, per ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. Lurie sought to hash out Brown's public frustrations with his role in Philly's offense.

Brown reportedly promised Lurie that he would stop complaining on social media, per one team official. However, Brown also told Lurie that he “just wants to be a part of the offense” and is frustrated about the situation.

