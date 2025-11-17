The Philadelphia Eagles are in a marquee Sunday Night Football matchup against he visiting Detroit Lions in the City of Brotherly Love, but it appears that veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson may not help the reigning Super Bowl champions fend off the visitors for the rest of the night after exiting the game early.

The Eagles have announced that Johnson suffered a lower-body injury in the first quarter, leaving his availability for the rest of the contest up in the air.

“Injury Update: T Lane Johnson (foot) is questionable to return,” the Eagles shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 35-year-old Johnson remains an integral part of the Eagles' offense, but has seemingly become vulnerable to injuries. In Week 10's meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the six-time Pro Bowler left the Packers game before halftime but managed to get back to the field late in the fourth quarter, as the Eagles bagged a 10-7 victory on the road over Jordan Love and company.

And just like in the Packers game, Fred Johnson took over Johnson's place amid his abence versus the Lions.

A video during the game's broadcast also showed Johnson walking gingerly to Philadelphia's locker room.

Appears to aggravate injury from last week

Always a worry and thus his low #SICscore pic.twitter.com/hyYObCt2Lw — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 17, 2025

It's not a great sight for the Eagles and their fans, but the hope is that he didn't suffer a serious injury that would need him to be miss even a game.

The Eagles, who signed Johnson to a one-year, $25 million extension in March, entered Week 11 with a 7-2 record and on a three-game win streak.