Though the exact circumstances of his win will be incredibly contentious, Logan Paul did the unthinkable at Crown Jewel to become the US Champ

Logan Paul has one gimmick in WWE: His titanium-enhanced right hook.

In the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2022, all fans heard about was Paul's one-in-a-million chance to unseat Roman Reigns and how sometimes, all it takes is one lucky punch to make that dream a reality, and, for the most part, fans bought into that narrative.

And yet, for some reason, in 2023, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company have forgotten that fact, and for two matches in a row, Paul's entire in-ring strategy against a pair of high flyers in Ricochet and Rey Mysterio has been built around brass knuckles, a weapon of war typically reserved for performers who don't have titanium-enhanced bionic fists.

Working a weirdly quiet match in Saudi Arabia 10 minutes removed from a deflating loss by John Cena to Solo Sikoa, “Lucha Logan” tried to match moves with a 49-year-old Rey, but even with his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame already secured, the diminutive lucha legend was able to outwork his foe, leading to Paul having to change up his strategy and call upon one of his goons to give him a four finger solution to his Mysterio problem.

Attempting to connect on his signature maneuver, the 619, Mysterio instead found himself blindsided by a metallically enhanced punch to the jaw, and before he knew it, his title was around the waist of the social media influencer, which, at this point, is nothing new for a 34-year vet, as he's pretty much seen it all at this point, but must sting ever so slightly.

Fortunately, with Survivor Series right around the corner, something tells me Logan Paul's reign will be short-lived, getting the desired headlines and action figure accessories before going back to business as usual.