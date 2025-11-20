The Chicago Cubs may not be done upgrading their rotation. Despite left-hander Shota Imanaga accepting the team’s qualifying offer this week, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi believes the Cubs will still pursue another high-end starter before the conclusion of the 2025 MLB offseason.

The MLB Network posted to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of Morosi outlining Chicago’s ongoing pursuit of pitching depth and naming a few potential targets by name.

“There is going to be one more significant pitcher added to this list… Michael King has been on the Cubs' mind. Dylan Cease has been on their mind.”

The report from Morosi adds an intriguing wrinkle to what was already shaping up as a busy winter for the Cubs front office. Imanaga’s decision to accept his one-year, $22 million qualifying offer came as a surprise. Many around the league expected him to test free agency in search of a multi-year deal. Instead, the Japanese left-hander chose to bet on himself after a mixed 2025 campaign that showed durability but was marred by home run issues.

Still, his return doesn’t change the front office’s mindset. The Cubs view Imanaga as a valuable mid-rotation arm, not the ace-level addition they need to anchor the staff alongside Cade Horton once Justin Steele returns from injury.

Morosi’s mention of Dylan Cease and Michael King signals that Chicago’s search for power pitching remains active. Cease, a former Cubs prospect, would be a full-circle addition with frontline strikeout ability. King, meanwhile, offers versatility and electric stuff that would fit the team’s emphasis on swing-and-miss depth.

After finishing 92-70 and falling in the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs appear determined to push deeper in 2026. With their young offensive core already producing at an elite level and the front office signaling clear urgency, adding another power pitcher could complete a roster built to win now. A top-tier arm could be the final piece that transforms the club from playoff hopeful to legitimate World Series contender ready to challenge the National League elite.