Patrick Mahomes can’t be replicated but the Philadelphia Eagles needed Gardner Minshew to do his best. As the scout team quarterback, the Eagles needed to get as familiar as possible with how Mahomes plays ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes himself was reportedly great in practice after previous suffering an ankle sprain, so the Eagles backup needed to Minshew talked about how he tried his best to do what Mahomes does in order to play like him in practice. According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, he even threw some no-look passes against the Eagles defense.

Eagles defensive players say QBs Gardner Minshew and Ian Book have been doing a great job in practice playing the role of Patrick Mahomes. The QBs studied Patrick and have been improvising like Patrick does and even throwing some no look passes in practice this week.😂 pic.twitter.com/mL7V7Qyln6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 10, 2023

“I mean, I’m a big fan of Patrick Mahomes and his game,” Minshew said. “I’ve seen plenty of Patrick Mahomes tape. Our defensive staff did a great job of getting us information early in the week to be able to emulate, as best we could, the things that he does well.” He made it clear that he and the team stayed focus on the task at hand leading up to the Super Bowl.

Teammate Darius Slay gave Minshew some props for his work. “Of course, we understand his circumstance. He’s not as tall as everybody,” the Eagles’ Pro Bowl cornerback said. “But, he does what we need to do on film all the time. He does that in perfect T. He’s amazing. He helped me grow as a player.”

Mahomes is perhaps the best player in the game right now and backed up that claim by winning the 2022 MVP Award. Stopping him will be a very tough task but the Egales defense has the talent all over the field to pull it off.