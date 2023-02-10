Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave his family, the Chiefs organization and his teammates credit when he won the second MVP award of his young career at the NFL Honors, ESPN staff writer Kevin Seifert wrote in a Friday article.

“I would never be standing here today without you all,” he said. “Every day, giving everything we have together to go for the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns for the Chiefs this season. He took a spot in the Pro Bowl games and an All-Pro selection, his fifth and second time earning the honors, respectively.

If Mahomes won the Super Bowl on Sunday, he would break a streak of nine NFL MVP winners who all played, and lost, in the Super Bowl. Quarterback Kurt Warner was the last player to win both in 1999, guiding the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-16 Super Bowl win over the Tennessee Titans.

Patrick Mahomes won 48 of the 50 first-place votes for the NFL MVP award, racking up 490 total points, wrote Seifert. The other two went to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who earned 193 total votes, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who earned 151. Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow finished in fourth place with 128 total points.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was the only non-quarterback to be named a finalist for the MVP award, won 55 total points. Jefferson won the Offensive Player of the Year award earlier on Thursday night, becoming the third receiver in four years to win the award. Jefferson earned 1,809 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns for the Vikings.

Super Bowl 57 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday in State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox and Fox Deportes.