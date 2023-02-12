The biggest question surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the Super Bowl is, of course, Patrick Mahomes’ injury. The star quarterback and reigning MVP suffered a nasty ankle sprain in the Divisional Round. He was able to play through the injury, and led his team to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFCCG. However, the star looked hurt all throughout the game, leading fans to worry about him. Fortunately, it seems like the Chiefs QB did well at practice this week, per Adam Schefter.

“Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, who has been recovering from a high ankle sprain, was said to look noticeably better at practice last week than he did the week before the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes just tried to make it through practice before Bengals game; last week he shined.”

Surviving the Bengals’ gritty defense is one thing, but the Eagles’ defense is a far more dangerous beast for the Chiefs. In particular, their pass rush is formidable, with many players able to put pressure on opposing QBs. Mahomes was able to elude Cincy’s edge rushers in the AFCCG, but avoiding guys like Josh Sweat or Fletcher Cox could be a much more daunting task with his injury.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the two weeks seems to have helped in Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from his injury. It’s not like Mahomes was a sitting duck in the AFCCG, too: even on a bum ankle, the star QB picked apart the feisty Bengals as best as he can. Even at 80 or 90 percent, Mahomes is a dangerous threat. We’ll see just how good his ankle is against the Eagles in the Super Bowl.