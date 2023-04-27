Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts recently put pen to paper to become the highest paid player in the NFL. However, just a few days later, Lamar Jackson surpassed his deal with a new mega-contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million deal with the Eagles on Monday. Come Thursday, though, his title as the highest-paid player was gone after Jackson inked a five-year extension with the Ravens, but for $260 million.

Jackson even has $185 million in guaranteed money, compared to Hurts’ $110 million.

Sure enough, Jalen Hurts’ agent couldn’t help but laugh at the rather quick turn of events. After generating headlines for negotiating Hurts’ contract and making it happen, it’s definitely surprising to see another deal surpass it.

“That was a fun 4 days,” agent Nicole Lynn wrote along with several laughing emojis.

For what it’s worth, many of her followers credited Nicole Lynn as well for playing a role in Lamar Jackson’s deal with the Ravens. For many, Jalen Hurts’ deal really set the market for other top-tier QBs, and Jackson simply benefited from it.

To recall, the Ravens and Jackson had been in a contract standoff since last season. But with the market for QBs getting clear after Hurts’ extension, it definitely sped up the process to get a deal done.

“You are the reason both happened… thank you from the Ravens Flock!” one fan commented on Lynn’s Twitter post.

Another Twitter user said, “You sort of made it happen, without you guys this would never happen.”

A third fan added, “You made it happen, love from the flock.”

While Hurts is no longer the highest-paid player in the NFL, having $255 million isn’t bad at all!