Jalen Hurts recently signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, cementing himself as the franchise quarterback for years to come. On Monday, Hurts sent out a message to the Philly faithful that is sure to supplement the infatuation for the Eagles star quarterback.

“Eagles fans, very excited for the future, it’s official. Nothing change but the weather baby, let’s go, fly Eagles fly.”

Short but sweet from Hurts, nothing new from the MVP candidate in 2022. Hurts has been well documented as a stoic individual over the years, and his message is just that. Using the analogy, “nothing change but the weather,” is par for the course for his character; despite the financial security, Hurts can be counted on to keep up the hard work that has put him in this position.

Last year, Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he put up a generational performance in the showdown with MVP Patrick Mahomes. Hurts threw for 304 yards, rushed for 70 yards, and had four total touchdowns, three of them coming via the ground. It wasn’t enough to bring a Super Bowl ring t0 Philadelphia, but it certainly cemented his status amongst the top quarterbacks in the game.

Going into the 2023 NFL Season, Hurts is looking to replicate the production from last season and bring the Eagles back to a championship appearance. With his future contract now secure, Jalen Hurts can put all of his focus into the game, and Eagles’ fans can be confident that Hurts will be ready to play come Week 1.