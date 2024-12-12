Despite being in the middle of a nine-game win streak and having already punched their tickets to the playoffs, all anyone wants to talk about regarding the Philadelphia Eagles is the alleged beef between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, with the latter seemingly calling out the former for the team's poor passing after their win over the Carolina Panthers.

Now, in the days proceeding, Brandon Graham has commented on the situation – twice – Brown did too, and even Hurts has publicly reflected on the situation, but what about Nick Sirianni, the head coach and “CEO” of the Eagles? Has he talked to the duo about this?

Well, on Wednesday, fans got their answer, and it was an interesting one indeed, with Sirianni noting that fans don't have the full picture of what's going on.

“I talk to these guys all the time about anything and everything, right? From the game to life to everything. Like I’ve said, that’s just part of our process, is to go through everything. You work on that every single day. So, of course, I’ve talked to these guys. As far as everything there, again, I see guys that are continuously trying to get better and better and better and working,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Let’s just talk about [QB] Jalen [Hurts] and [WR] A.J. [Brown]. I see them working to get better. I see them working to get better together. Whether that’s after an install meeting, where they gather right here and talk about how A.J. will run a route or how Jalen will read, all those different things. They spend so much time on that.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as Sirianni had plenty more to say on the subject and how it impacts the team moving forward.

Nick Sirianni doesn't see any issues with the Eagles

Discussing the situation further, Sirianni noted that while fans get to see the Eagles for a few hours a week, he is around the team every single day and hasn't seen any real issues in the building.

“I said this the other day; I think I probably said it on the radio. You guys get to see three hours every Sunday where emotions can play as high as they’re going to play. You get to see three hours of that. I get to see these guys every single day how they go about their business and interact with each other. I get to see them after practice, working on routes together and talking,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I know there were assumptions of things, which we get how that goes. I can only go off my personal experience of how these guys interact every single day. And these guys are locked in and focused on getting better and getting better together, so they’re on the same page to go and accomplish the things we want to accomplish. I witness that every single day.

“Like I said, all these places are talking. I know there will be a lot more questions on this. I can see guys getting in their seats, ready to ask me another question. But that’s what I witness every day. Very similar to when you asked me about my relationship with Jalen at the beginning of the year. All I can go off is what I see in my interactions. But I understand there are definitely questions that you guys are going to have based on the last couple of days.”

Is Sirianni telling the truth, or has this become the new special project of the Eagles, forcing everyone on the same page to avoid this remaining a story moving forward? Needless to say, Week 15 will tell fans a ton about the emotional fortitude of this team.