Jalen Hurts established himself as a star in the NFL with a breakout 2022 season. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is known for having one of the best work ethics in the league and has said on multiple occasions that he is constantly striving to find ways to improve.

Hurts put a positive spin on not being content with his body of work while making an appearance on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

“Everybody aspires to be the best and works to be the best, but ultimately you have to find some separation,” Hurts said. “And that’s the thrill. There’s a thrill in not being satisfied and there’s a thrill in being on this journey, and I have embraced that.”

Hurts has been through it all during his football career. He was coached by his father in high school before becoming the starting quarterback at Alabama. He led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman but lost his starting job two years later.

Hurts then transferred to Oklahoma where he led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff where they lost in the semifinal. He was surprisingly drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 draft and was named Philly's starter before the 2021 season.

Hurts had a career year in 2022, leading the Eagles to a franchise-record 14 wins and a trip to Super Bowl 57. The Eagles rewarded Hurts by giving him a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

There aren’t many players in the NFL who work as hard as Jalen Hurts does. He must not like Snickers either, because he is never satisfied.