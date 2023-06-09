Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had an incredible season last year on their way to the Super Bowl. A crushing defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs certainly left a poor taste in their mouths, but Hurts is ready to move on, reports NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

“Thinking about it holistically, last year is over,” Hurts said on Thursday. “Anything that we were able to do last year … nothing that's been done prior will get us to where we want to be now.”

Jalen Hurts has shown to be a very stoic individual, and he takes a lesson straight out of Marcus Aurelius' Meditations right here. He is firmly focused on controlling what he can, although he does give credit to learning from the past as well.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from — and we will learn from and have learned from — but it's a day-by-day thing,” he said. “It's the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That's something we're all embracing. That's something I've embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you've experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow.”

It is clear that Jalen Hurts is the exact type of individual that an organization would want playing the most important position. The Eagles made that clear this offseason with a massive contract extension for Hurts, and now it is up to him and his teammates to replicate their recent success; it would come as no surprise to see Jalen Hurts and the Eagles back near the top of the NFL this season.