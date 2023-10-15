Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earned his 12th career game with a passing and rushing touchdown, according to a Sunday tweet from ESPN Stats & Info.

Jalen Hurts has his 12th career game with a Pass & Rush TD, tying Mike Vick for 3rd-most in Eagles history. He trails Donovan McNabb (21) and Randall Cunningham (16). pic.twitter.com/ePmxfSYxcP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 15, 2023

The former second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft scored at least one passing and rushing touchdown in wins over the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams this season. He combined for three touchdowns during Philadelphia's 34-28 win over the Vikings in September, connecting with receiver DeVonta Smith on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter while adding two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts ended a 23-14 win over the Rams with 303 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. He added 72 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 15 carries. He threw a quick touchdown pass to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert with 8:37 remaining in the first quarter before rushing for a one-yard touchdown in the second.

“Overall, I think he had a really good performance,” Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said, via ESPN Staff Writer Tim McManus. “Picking up third downs with his feet, strong runner as he's always been, but just having that will just to stay up on his feet, just staying poised the entire game.”

Hurts earned a total of 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns during the 2022 regular season, enough to lead the squad in both categories. He added on 3,701 passing yards, a figure that put him in 10th place in the NFL, according to NFL.com. He took spots ahead of now-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.