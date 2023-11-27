Jalen Hurts just gave his MVP stock a huge boost Sunday night with a scintillating performance in the Eagles' win over the Bills.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a sensational 37-34 overtime win at home in Week 12 over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Not only that, but Hurts also appears to have bolstered his candidacy for MVP honors this season with his memorable performance in leading Philadelphia to a come-from-behind victory.

“Looking like the league MVP,” Jemele Hill shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's one take from a hyped X user, @RunHurts: Eagles are 10-1 . JALEN HURTS GAME WINNING TOUCHDOWN IN OT, MVP . James Bradberry INTERCEPTION . 4th quarter comeback 🔥 . Smitty, AJ & Olamide all 1 TD a piece . 5 total touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL.

“JALEN HURTS WITH A LEGACY DRIVE TO WIN THE FOOTBALL GAME!!!! THATS WHY HE IS THE MVP!!!!!!!!! JALEN LED THIS TEAM BACK FROM THE DEAD!!!! WHAT A GAME! WHAT AN ENDING! THE MAIN THING. REMAINS THE MAIN THING!!!,” @mccrystal_alex said after Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles the win with his game-winning 12-yard run in overtime.

When it was all said and done on the field, Hurts had racked up 200 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 18-for-31 completions and also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. In other words, Hurts nearly did it all for the Eagles, who improved to 10-1 and pushed their win streak to five games.

There was no denying of Hurts' greatness in that game, as the Eagles wouldn't likely be even remotely close to completing a comeback if not for the quaarterback's explosion.

The Eagles will turn their attention next on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.