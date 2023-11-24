Here are our bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Bold predictions for the Week 12 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills are creating excitement. The Eagles have had an impressive 2023 NFL season, boasting a stellar 9-1 record as they enter Week 12. Their resilience and determination were evident in the recent victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been leading the team's high-powered offense, and the defense has consistently delivered strong performances. This has established them as a formidable presence in the league. As they prepare to take on the Bills, here are some bold predictions that could add an extra layer of challenge to Philadelphia's upcoming endeavors.

Eagles Won in Week 11

The Eagles have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, currently holding a 9-1 record. Under the leadership of head coach Nick Sirianni, the team has shown resilience and determination, securing crucial victories. Notably, in Week 11, the Eagles achieved a hard-fought win over the Chiefs with a score of 21-17. This victory further solidified their position as one of the top teams in the league. Despite facing challenges, the Eagles have demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level and maintain a dominant presence in the NFC East. With their impressive performance, they are well-positioned to defend their NFC Championship title and make a strong push towards the Super Bowl once more.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Buffalo Bills in the Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Hurts Heats Up

Jalen Hurts displayed a mixed performance in the recent Week 11 victory over the Chiefs. He completed 14 of 22 passes for just 150 yards, along with no touchdowns and one interception. Despite a slow start, Hurts did rally in the fourth quarter. He connected with DeVonta Smith for a crucial 41-yard gain. This set the stage for a game-changing quarterback sneak for the victory-clinching touchdown. Heading into the Week 12 home game against the Bills, Hurts, with 15 touchdowns through the air and nine rushing touchdowns, aims to continue his impressive dual-threat impact. We see him heating up early against the Bills. He should go for more than 250 passing yards with at least one touchdown here.

Gainwell Goes Off

Erstwhile RB2 Kenneth Gainwell had a limited role in the Week 11 win over the Chiefs. He had just one rush for one yard and a single reception for four yards. Playing only 17 snaps, he found himself behind D'Andre Swift in the running back hierarchy. Swift, however, is currently listed as questionable for Week 12. If Swift stays on the sidelines here, we fully expect Gainwell to go off and tally at least 60 yards on the ground for Philly.

DeVonta Does It

DeVonta Smith showcased his skills in the victory over Kansas City. He caught six of eight targets for 99 yards. His standout moment was a 41-yard reception that positioned the Eagles for the go-ahead touchdown. Although Smith's two-game touchdown streak was snapped, he enters the Week 12 clash against the Bills with momentum. This is after he tied his second-highest receiving yardage total of the season. We have Smith going upwards of 90 receiving yards anew here.

JALEN HURTS WITH A BOMB TO DEVONTA SMITH 💣 Sets up the Eagles for the go-ahead TD 🙌pic.twitter.com/vQcqW9RxsC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Eagles Dominate

The Eagles are the only one-loss team in the league right now. They return home to face the Buffalo Bills, who have a 6-5 record. Despite Hurts dealing with a knee injury, Philadelphia has secured victories against formidable opponents like the Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins. With a robust run defense, the Eagles remain one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. The Bills, despite a recent strong showing, face challenges with the absence of a clear No. 2 receiver and bouts of offensive stagnancy. Those make it a tough matchup for them against the Eagles. As such, we have Philly winning this one in a rout.

Looking Ahead

The anticipation surrounding the Eagles' Week 12 matchup against the Bills is palpable. Fans eagerly await the outcome of what promises to be a thrilling encounter. As the Eagles aim to extend their winning streak and solidify their position as a top contender in the NFL, the stage is set for a showdown that could potentially shape the trajectory of their season. The game is poised to be a defining moment for the Eagles as they continue their quest for championship glory.

