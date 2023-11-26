Eagles' Jalen Hurts scores his 10th rushing TD of the season, marking the 3rd straight season he has rushed for double-digit touchdowns

Jalen Hurts has been the triggerman for the Philadelphia Eagles offense and he has provided head coach Nick Sirianni and his teammates with the consistent ability to put the ball in the end zone since he won the starting job in 2021.

Jalen Hurts now has 10-plus rushing TDs in 3 straight seasons. No other QB has done that in back-to-back seasons. — @ESPNStatsInfo — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 26, 2023

While the Eagles have struggled in the first half of their Week 12 game with the Buffalo Bills, Hurts did run for a 1-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and it was his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. Many of Hurts' rushing touchdowns have been of the 1-yard variety, and they are almost all the result of the infamous “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove” play.

However, no matter how Hurts has managed to gain his rushing touchdowns, he has done something no other quarterback in NFL history has come close to accomplishing. He has had double-digit rushing touchdowns in 3 consecutive seasons, and none of the other top running quarterbacks in the history of the NFL has even accomplished that feat in 2 consecutive years.

The Eagles were able to jump in front of the Buffalo Bills 7-0 as a result of the Hurts touchdown, but that was the only score the Birds were able to manage in the first half. While they have been the best and most consistent team in the league through their first 10 games with a 9-1 record, they trailed the Bills by a 17-7 margin at halftime.

While that's a troubling situation, Philadelphia trailed Kansas City Monday night by the same margin at halftime and came back to earn a road victory. It would not be a shock if Jalen Hurts and the Eagles got their act together and found a way to come back in this game.