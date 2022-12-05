By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking unstoppable again. After getting tripped up by the Washington Commanders in a 32-21 home loss back in Week 10, the Eagles have stitched together three consecutive wins, including their 35-10 victory in Philly on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

Jalen Hurts was once again fantastic in that game. So good was Hurts against the Titans that he managed to set a new Eagles franchise record for most games in a row with at least a passer rating of 90, breaking his tie with Carson Wentz, Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, and Ron Jaworski, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Most consecutive games in Eagles history with passer rating of 90+ 7 … Jalen Hurts, 2022

6 … Carson Wentz, 2018

6 … Michael Vick, 2010

6 … Donovan McNabb, 2006

6 … Ron Jaworski, 1980 — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 5, 2022

Against the Titans, Jalen Hurts was sizzling all game. He torched Tennessee’s defense for 380 passing yards and three touchdowns while not getting picked on 29 of 39 completions.

Hurts and wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith consistently sliced through the Titans’ secondary, with Brown finishing with 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions and 10 targets. Smith, on the other hand, ended up with a total of 102 receiving yards on five catches and five looks from Hurts, who’s been propelling the Eagles’ offense that is top five in the NFL this season in points and total yards per game. Philadelphia walked into Week 13’s showdown versus the Titans averaging 27.5 points and 382.4 total yards per outing.

Hurts has definitely made a name for himself as the Eagles starting quarterback. He’s surpassed most people’s expectations of him prior to the season, but he’s probably not done yet surprising Eagles fans. Up ahead for the Eagles is a date with the New York Giants in Week 14 on the road.