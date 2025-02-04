Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has come a long way. But he’s pretending the Tush Push is a quarterback sneak. And after two years, Hurts dropped a fire truth bomb about the Super Bowl 57 loss to the Chiefs.

Hurts said the loss provided him with a reason to work harder, according to espn.com.

“It's had a great driving force,” Hurts said. “It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts motivated for rematch

Coaches and players often say more is learned in a loss. And Hurts said the Eagles’ last Super Bowl appearance added to his knowledge base.

“I've learned so much,” Hurts said. “It's the same as any other game and, you know, I think the moments are the moments. But ultimately, you know, every game has its lessons — good, bad, or indifferent. So, just being able to become wiser, grow and mature and take all these lessons in for the next season and the next games.”

Hurts didn’t leave anything on the field in that game. He accounted for 374 total yards and four touchdowns in the 38-35 loss. He hasn’t come close to reproducing those numbers in most games this season. The presence of Saquon Barkley in the backfield makes a difference in what Hurts does, and doesn’t, need to do.

Seeing things come together this year and getting another shot at the Chiefs hasn’t been lost on Hurts.

“It's a blessing,” Hurts said. “To see all the hard work pay off and have this opportunity again, it means everything.”

But … Hurts said he knows the fourth quarter must be different this time.

“You've got to be able to finish,” Hurts said. “And that's going to take great focus. A great week of prep this week, putting it all together.”

A lot of people are talking Hurts up after the performance against the Commanders in the NFC Championship. Just listen to the boasting of left tackle Jordan Mailata, according to espn.com.

“How about QB1, man?” Mailata said. “I love when people doubt him. We always talk about limiting the outside noise or the white noise, whatever you want to call it. But I know he hears that and I think he plays his best when he feels like people doubt him.”

However, that came against a very weak defense that provided almost zero resistance against the ground game. Hurts and the Eagles will see a much different defense from the Chiefs.