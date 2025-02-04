Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave an eye-opening take on the “Tush Push” ahead of Super Bowl 59. While the franchise's staple play has drawn much controversy over the years, plenty of teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, are starting to adopt it into their playbook. And Hurts is still being asked questions about it as he prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a media day interview, Jalen made a comment on the play call that will turn a lot of heads.

“You call it [the Tush Push], I call it a quarterback sneak. I keep it very standard.”

The “Tush Push” might play a critical part in the outcome of Super Bowl 59

To this point, the NFL has decided not to ban the “Tush Push.” There's controversy about whether letting another player push a runner gives the offense an unfair advantage. But no one executes this play like the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's not surprising why.

Jalen Hurts grew up competing in powerlifting competitions and, by his sophomore year in high school, was squatting as much as 500 pounds. That total only went up in college. While there are many impressively athletic quarterbacks in the NFL, none compare to Jalen Hurts' lower body strength. Combine that with the fact that Hurts is only 6'1 and gets down quicker than taller QBs; it's no wonder why this play is a sure thing for the Eagles.

But others have tried the “Tush Push” and succeeded to a lesser extent. On many occasions, the Buffalo Bills were converting on this play in short-yardage situations. However, Josh Allen and company came up short on a critical fourth down play against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. While the spot of the ball was controversial, the play highlighted why Hurts is more effective at this play call.

However, Steve Spagnulo and Kansas City's formidable defense also showed in that instance they have the personnel to provide more resistance than most teams. Ultimately, the line of scrimmage will decide the outcome in this upcoming matchup. If Kansas City can stymie Saquon Barkley and Phildelpia's ground, Patrick Mahomes and the offense will be on the field more. That scenario would not bode well for head coach Nick Sirianni's team.

Overall, Jalen Hurts' comment might frustrate some fans of rival teams. But there's a reason the Eagles are best at it and it's because of their quarterback and offensive line. If this play call, as well as the overall rushing attack, prove very effective against the Chiefs, the Eagles should be hoisting their second Super Bowl in franchise history.