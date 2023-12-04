Kelce said what many people around Philadelphia are likely thinking after the Eagles were pummeled by the 49ers on Sunday.

There was no shortage of reactions following the Philadelphia Eagles and their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a 42-19 trouncing in South Philly. It is the worst loss the Eagles have suffered since Week 18 of the 2021 season and one that tightens the gap between them and the rest of the NFC.

Eagles center Jason Kelce said what many people around Philadelphia are likely thinking after the defeat.

“We're not good enough right now,” Kelce said, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. “Obviously disappointed in the way we performed. Didn't get it done today. But we've still got some games left, a lot of football to learn from. I still have the utmost confidence in everybody in this locker room on both sides of the ball. This game doesn't do anything to sway that.”

The Eagles trailed at halftime and were outgained for the fifth consecutive game. They were able to overcome slow starts and win each of the previous four, but Philadelphia was no match for the 49ers on Sunday.

This sort of play was bound to bite the Eagles at some point, especially considering the schedule they've played recently. Things don’t get easier for Philadelphia this week as they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a game with massive playoff implications.

The Eagles have to have a short memory and shake off this loss quickly. Veterans like Jason Kelce might have to be a little more vocal this week, but a team as talented as the Eagles is a good bet to bounce back after getting punched in the mouth.