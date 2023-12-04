Here we will look at the Philadelphia Eagles who are most to blame for their Week 13 loss vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a devastating blow in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. They were soundly defeated by the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 42-19. This loss has left Philly fans and analysts alike searching for answers. It has become clear that there are several key personnel who must shoulder the blame for this disappointing performance.

Week 13 Loss

The Eagles lost to the Niners at home in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The 49ers dominated the game, scoring six straight touchdown drives after the first quarter. This ultimately led to their victory. This loss was significant for the Eagles, who had a 10-1 record before this game and were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers' strong performance helped them improve to 9-3 and exact revenge after losing to the Eagles in last year's NFC Championship game.

The game was a highly anticipated rematch between the two teams. They were both at the top of the conference, with the Eagles holding a two-game lead over the 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers' victory was crucial for their playoff contention. It brought them within one game of the Eagles and also helped them hold the tiebreaker. The Eagles, due to their impressive 10-1 record, were considered favorites against the 49ers, which added to the significance of the game. The 49ers' strong performance and the Eagles' unexpected loss have reshaped the playoff picture in the NFC, making the race for the top seed even more competitive.

Here we will look at the four Philadelphia Eagles who are most to blame for their Week 13 loss vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick Sirianni faced challenges during the game. While hindsight might suggest otherwise, his choice to punt on fourth-and-2 on the Eagles' 33, trailing by 15 points in the late third quarter, proved to be a decision that haunted him. The team's overall lack of sharpness contributed to the loss. Sure, a defeat to a strong 49ers team is not catastrophic right now. That said, a subsequent loss to the Cowboys could jeopardize their chances at the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai faced challenges with defensive personnel and struggled against 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson failed to establish a rhythm in his playcalling.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles' offensive performance is closely tied to Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, the star quarterback did not deliver his best performance. First off, let's be clear that Hurts' statistics were not terrible. He finished with 298 yards on 26-of-48 passing and one garbage-time touchdown. However, his hesitancy and reluctance to challenge the 49ers' secondary were evident. Holding onto the ball too long and unnecessary sacks hindered his effectiveness. Although the Eagles faced broader issues in the second half, settling for two early field goals prevented them from seizing control of the game. The team needed Hurts to play at an MVP level. However, he fell short, highlighting the importance of a more decisive start.

Ground Game

The Eagles struggled to establish a running game throughout the entire game. In critical moments during the second and third quarters, running backs D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott found little room to run. Collectively, they managed a mere 20 yards on nine carries, averaging only 2.2 yards per carry. Yes, Gainwell contributed in the passing game, converting a crucial third down on an opening-drive screen pass. However, the lackluster ground game hindered the team's overall performance.

Pass Coverage

With Zach Cunningham sidelined due to injury, Christian Elliss started alongside Nicholas Morrow. Consequently, Shanahan exploited the Eagles' pass coverage, with Morrow struggling for the second consecutive week. Issues included being late to pick up tight end George Kittle on a 32-yard catch-and-run and failing to tackle Deebo Samuel on a 48-yard touchdown. Elliss also faced challenges, trailing Kittle on a 25-yard catch. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai's zone coverages led to Darius Slay providing too much cushion on throws. This resulted in critical first downs. The secondary faced challenges, with various players making mistakes that contributed to the 49ers' offensive onslaught.

Looking Ahead

The Week 13 loss against the San Francisco 49ers unveiled a combination of strategic missteps and individual performances that collectively hindered the Philadelphia Eagles. While acknowledging the challenges faced by Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the ground game, it is crucial to recognize that setbacks are part of the NFL journey. The loss, though significant, does not define the entire season. As such, the Eagles must regroup and learn from these shortcomings. Another loss to the Cowboys, however, might alter their playoff hopes in a meaningful way. With a competitive spirit and a commitment to improvement, the team has the opportunity to bounce back, address the highlighted issues, and strive for success in the upcoming games. As the season progresses, the resilience of the Philadelphia Eagles will be tested. Their ability to overcome adversity will ultimately shape their journey in the pursuit of playoff success.