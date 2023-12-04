Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned against the 49ers after being evaluated for a concussion.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles took just their second loss of the 2023-24 NFL season with a home defeat at the hands of their NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The game was a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game, which the Eagles won in resounding fashion; however, on Sunday, Hurts and the offense weren't able to get much going en route to the 42-19 loss.

A scary moment occurred in the second half of this game when Hurts was forced to leave the field after sustaining a hit and was then taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in for a few plays, before Hurts eventually returned to the game. The fact that Hurts' return occurred when the game was more or less already decided caused some to wonder whether or not he was trying to make some sort of statement to those concerned about the concussion, but he shut down that speculation after the contest concluded.

“I wasn’t to show anybody anything. The game wasn’t over,” said Hurts, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

The Eagles still have the best record in the entire NFL at 10-2 despite the loss; however, it's safe to say the team was hoping to issue a stronger statement against arguably their biggest challengers in the NFC. The Eagles will look to get back in the win column next week on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.