The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. This Super Bowl features a matchup of two brothers who are fighting for the NFL’s ultimate prize.

Eagles center Jason Kelce will face Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl. They are the first brothers to face each other in the NFL’s biggest game, according to The Athletic.

To his credit, Jason Kelce did pull for this matchup. He hilariously told reporters prior to the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals that he had his brother’s back. For three hours, at least.

“Yup, I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that’s it for the rest of the year. Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours,” the Eagles center said.

After the game, Jason took to Twitter where he made clear his view on the Chiefs moving forward.

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

The Eagles and Chiefs were the first seeds in their respective conferences. Philadelphia took out their NFC East Division rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round. In the NFC Championship, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. They beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship on a last-second Harrison Butker field goal.

The Eagles are looking for their first Super Bowl since 2018 when they defeated the New England Patriots. For the Chiefs, they are looking for their first Super Bowl since 2020 when they defeated the 49ers.